The concepts of average and marginal propensity to consume (APC and MPC) are essential for understanding consumer behavior in relation to disposable income, which is the income remaining after taxes. These propensities help analyze how individuals allocate their income between consumption and savings.

The average propensity to consume (APC) is calculated by dividing total consumption by total disposable income. The formula can be expressed as:

APC = \(\frac{C}{Y_d}\)

where \(C\) represents total consumption and \(Y_d\) denotes total disposable income. This ratio provides insight into the overall consumption behavior of individuals or households.

Similarly, the average propensity to save (APS) is determined by dividing total savings by total disposable income:

APS = \(\frac{S}{Y_d}\)

where \(S\) is total savings. This measure indicates the proportion of income that is saved rather than spent.

On the other hand, the marginal propensity to consume (MPC) focuses on the change in consumption resulting from an additional dollar of income. It is defined as:

MPC = \(\frac{\Delta C}{\Delta Y}\)

where \(\Delta C\) is the change in consumption and \(\Delta Y\) is the change in income. This concept highlights how much of any additional income will be spent on consumption.

Similarly, the marginal propensity to save (MPS) is calculated as:

MPS = \(\frac{\Delta S}{\Delta Y}\)

where \(\Delta S\) is the change in savings. This indicates how much of the additional income is saved rather than consumed.

Understanding these propensities allows for a deeper analysis of economic behavior, particularly in how changes in income affect consumption and savings decisions. By applying these formulas in practice problems, one can gain a clearer picture of individual and aggregate economic activity.