Supply represents the producer or seller side of the market, complementing demand, which focuses on consumers. It is defined as the amount of a good or service that sellers are willing and able to produce at various prices. This relationship is often illustrated using a supply schedule, which lists prices alongside the corresponding quantity supplied (denoted as Q S ). Unlike demand, which uses quantity demanded, supply emphasizes how producers respond to price changes.

Graphically, the supply curve slopes upward, reflecting the law of supply: as the price of a good or service increases, the quantity supplied also increases. Conversely, when prices decrease, the quantity supplied decreases. This positive correlation contrasts with the demand curve, which slopes downward because consumers tend to buy less as prices rise. For example, if the price rises from \$2 to \$5, the quantity supplied might increase from 1 to 5 units, demonstrating this direct relationship.

This upward-sloping supply curve highlights producers’ motivation to supply more at higher prices, aiming to maximize profits. Understanding supply alongside demand is crucial for analyzing market dynamics, as the interaction between these two forces determines equilibrium price and quantity. Future exploration of supply will include how supply curves shift due to various determinants such as production costs, technology, and seller expectations, deepening comprehension of market behavior.