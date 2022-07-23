Inflation affects consumers not only by reducing the purchasing power of their income but also by influencing the value of interest earned in financial markets. Interest represents the cost of borrowing money or the reward for saving it, typically expressed as an interest rate, which is a percentage of the original amount lent or borrowed. For example, if a bank offers a 1% interest rate on a \$100 deposit, the saver will have \$101 at the end of the year, with the extra dollar serving as the reward for saving.

However, inflation can diminish the real value of this interest because rising prices mean that the money earned through interest buys less than expected. To understand this, consider an individual who starts the year with \$1,000 and the price of a widget is \$10. The purchasing power of this \$1,000 is the number of widgets the individual can buy, calculated as \$1,000 divided by \$10, which equals 100 widgets.

Over the year, the individual earns 5% interest, increasing their savings to \$1,050. Meanwhile, inflation at 2.5% raises the price of widgets from \$10 to \$10.25. The new purchasing power is \$1,050 divided by \$10.25, approximately 102.44 widgets. Although the individual can buy more widgets than at the start, the increase is less than the 5% interest earned due to inflation.

This example highlights the difference between nominal and real interest rates. The nominal interest rate is the stated rate, such as the 5% offered by the bank. The real interest rate adjusts the nominal rate for inflation, reflecting the true increase in purchasing power. The Fisher equation provides a useful approximation for this adjustment:

\[ r \approx i - \pi \]

where r is the real interest rate, i is the nominal interest rate, and π is the inflation rate. Applying this to the example, the real interest rate is approximately 5% - 2.5% = 2.5%, which aligns closely with the actual increase in purchasing power.

Understanding how to calculate purchasing power and apply the Fisher equation is essential for analyzing the impact of inflation on savings and investments. This knowledge enables consumers and investors to make informed decisions by distinguishing between nominal returns and real gains adjusted for inflation.