The aggregate demand curve slopes downward not only because of the wealth effect but also due to the interest rate effect, which plays a crucial role in understanding how price levels influence real GDP. When the overall price level in an economy rises, it affects the nominal interest rates, which in turn impacts borrowing and spending behaviors, ultimately reducing real GDP.

To grasp the interest rate effect, it helps to analyze the situation from the perspective of banks, as they are central to how interest rates adjust in response to changing price levels. When prices increase, the purchasing power of the interest income that banks receive diminishes. This means that although banks earn nominal interest, the real value of that interest—the amount it can actually buy—declines. To compensate for this loss in real revenue, banks tend to raise nominal interest rates.

This increase in nominal interest rates has significant consequences for borrowers, including both businesses and consumers. Higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive, leading many potential borrowers to reduce or delay taking out loans. Since borrowing is a primary way businesses finance investment and consumers finance large purchases like cars or homes, a decline in borrowing results in lower investment and consumption spending. Because investment and consumption are major components of aggregate demand, this reduction causes a decrease in real GDP.

In summary, the interest rate effect explains that as the price level rises, banks respond to the erosion of their real interest income by increasing nominal interest rates. This rise in interest rates discourages borrowing, which reduces spending on investment and consumption, thereby lowering aggregate demand and real GDP. This mechanism contributes to the downward slope of the aggregate demand curve, illustrating the inverse relationship between the price level and the quantity of goods and services demanded in the economy.

Mathematically, this relationship can be conceptualized as follows: an increase in the price level (\(P\)) leads to a decrease in the real value of money holdings, prompting banks to raise the nominal interest rate (\(i\)). The higher interest rate reduces investment (\(I\)) and consumption (\(C\)), which are components of aggregate demand (\(AD\)). Thus, the aggregate demand function can be expressed as:

\[ AD = C(i) + I(i) + G + NX \]

where \(C(i)\) and \(I(i)\) are decreasing functions of the nominal interest rate \(i\), \(G\) is government spending, and \(NX\) is net exports. As \(P\) increases, \(i\) increases, causing \(C(i)\) and \(I(i)\) to decrease, which lowers \(AD\).