New Growth Theory offers a fresh perspective on economic growth by emphasizing the role of technology and knowledge capital. Unlike traditional models that primarily focus on productivity, this theory posits that technological change is the driving force behind productivity growth. The core idea is that advancements in technology lead to increased productivity, which can be observed in the per worker production function where technological improvements elevate output levels.

Central to New Growth Theory is the concept of Knowledge Capital, which refers to the total amount of knowledge and technology available within an economy. This differs from human capital, as it encompasses the broader availability of knowledge rather than individual skills. Firms can enhance their knowledge capital through dedicated research and development (R&D) efforts, allowing them to explore new productive activities and ultimately boost their productivity.

In the context of the per worker production function, while physical capital exhibits diminishing returns—where each additional unit of capital yields progressively smaller increases in output—knowledge capital is characterized by increasing returns. This means that as new knowledge is generated, it benefits not only the firm that discovers it but also the entire economy. For instance, the introduction of cell phones not only advanced the knowledge of the firm that developed them but also contributed to the overall technological landscape, enabling other firms to innovate and create their own versions.

Knowledge is considered a public good, which is non-rival and non-excludable. This means that one person's knowledge does not diminish another's ability to access it, allowing multiple entities to benefit from the same discovery. This characteristic leads to the phenomenon of free riding, where firms can leverage the innovations of others without incurring the initial research costs.

Governments play a crucial role in fostering knowledge capital. They can implement policies such as granting patents, which provide inventors exclusive rights to their innovations for a limited time (typically 20 years). This incentivizes R&D by allowing firms to profit from their inventions before the knowledge becomes publicly accessible. Additionally, governments can support R&D through subsidies, grants, and tax incentives, encouraging firms to invest in innovation. Furthermore, by subsidizing education, governments can enhance human capital, leading to more effective R&D and a higher likelihood of technological breakthroughs.

In summary, New Growth Theory highlights the significance of technology and knowledge capital in driving economic growth. By understanding the dynamics of knowledge accumulation and the role of government in promoting innovation, we can better appreciate the mechanisms that contribute to sustained economic development.