Understanding supply curves and their elasticities is crucial in economics, as it helps to analyze how quantity supplied responds to price changes. The concept of elasticity in supply mirrors that of demand but is represented differently on a graph due to the upward slope of supply curves.

Starting with perfectly elastic supply, this is depicted as a horizontal line on the graph. In this scenario, any change in price leads to an infinite change in quantity supplied. A mnemonic to remember this is to visualize being "super elastic," akin to lying down comfortably, indicating that suppliers are highly responsive to price changes.

As we move from perfectly elastic to elastic supply, the curve begins to slope upwards, cutting through the price axis. This indicates that the price elasticity of supply is greater than 1, meaning that the percentage change in quantity supplied is greater than the percentage change in price.

Next, we encounter unit elastic supply, where the supply curve cuts through the origin. This signifies that the percentage change in quantity supplied is equal to the percentage change in price, resulting in a price elasticity of supply equal to 1. Regardless of the slope's direction, as long as it intersects at the origin, it remains unit elastic.

Moving further, we reach inelastic supply, where the curve cuts through the quantity axis. In this case, the price elasticity of supply is less than 1, indicating that the percentage change in quantity supplied is less than the percentage change in price. The curve becomes steeper as it approaches this stage.

Finally, perfectly inelastic supply is represented by a vertical line, indicating that quantity supplied remains constant regardless of price changes. This scenario is akin to standing straight up, emphasizing that suppliers cannot adjust the quantity supplied in response to price fluctuations.

In summary, the progression from perfectly elastic to perfectly inelastic supply illustrates how suppliers react to price changes, with the elasticity of supply being a vital concept in understanding market dynamics.