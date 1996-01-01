Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Macroeconomics class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Value Added Method for Measuring GDP
A cotton farmer produces raw cotton, which it can sell to a processor at a price of $2. The processor weaves the cotton into fabric and sells it for $3. A clothing company purchases the fabric and creates a crappy t-shirt, which it can sell for $7. Urban Outfitters buys crappy t-shirts and resells them for $45. What is the value added by the clothing company?