Understanding how checking account deposits influence the money supply is crucial in grasping the dynamics of banking and economics. When money is deposited in a bank, it doesn't simply sit idle; instead, it can lead to a significant increase in the overall money supply through a process known as fractional reserve banking.

The money supply, often represented as M1, includes both the currency in circulation and checking account deposits. When a person deposits money, such as \$1,000, the bank retains a portion as reserves while loaning out the remainder. This practice is based on the reserve ratio, which is the fraction of deposits that banks are required to keep on hand. For instance, if the reserve ratio is set at 10%, the bank must keep \$100 in reserves and can loan out \$900.

In a scenario where Clutchtopia has no banks and only \$1,000 in currency, the money supply is straightforward: it equals \$1,000. However, once the First Bank of Clutch opens and all \$1,000 is deposited, the dynamics change. The bank's liabilities increase by \$1,000 (the deposits owed to customers), while its assets also reflect \$1,000 in cash. At this point, the currency in circulation drops to \$0, and the money supply is now entirely represented by the deposits in the bank.

In a 100% reserve banking system, all deposits are held as reserves, resulting in a reserve ratio of 1. This means that for every dollar deposited, a dollar is held in reserve. Conversely, in a fractional reserve banking system, banks hold only a fraction of deposits as reserves, leading to a reserve ratio of less than 1. For example, if a bank holds \$600 in reserves against \$1,000 in deposits, the reserve ratio is 0.6 or 60%.

Required reserves are the minimum amount that banks must hold, as mandated by government regulations, while excess reserves are any additional funds held beyond this requirement. This system allows banks to create money through lending, as the money loaned out can be deposited again, further increasing the money supply. Thus, the initial deposit can lead to a multiplied effect on the overall money supply, demonstrating the powerful role banks play in the economy.