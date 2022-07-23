To analyze the impact of a tax on equilibrium price and quantity, we can follow a systematic approach using algebra. When a tax is imposed on suppliers, it effectively shifts the supply curve. For instance, if suppliers are taxed \$1 per unit, we need to adjust the supply equation accordingly.
Consider the original supply equation given by Qs = 2P - 6 and the demand equation Qd = 10 - P. To account for the tax, we replace the price P in the supply equation with P - tax, leading to the modified supply equation:
Qs = 2(P - 1) - 6
Expanding this gives:
Qs = 2P - 2 - 6 = 2P - 8
Next, we find the new equilibrium by setting the modified supply equal to the demand:
2P - 8 = 10 - P
Solving for P, we combine like terms:
3P = 18
Thus, the new equilibrium price P is:
P = 6
To find the equilibrium quantity, we substitute P back into the demand equation:
Qd = 10 - 6 = 4
At this point, we have determined that the equilibrium price is \(6 and the equilibrium quantity is 4 units. However, it is essential to distinguish between the price paid by buyers and the price received by sellers. The price paid by buyers, denoted as PB, is the equilibrium price of \)6. Conversely, the price received by sellers, denoted as PS, is calculated by subtracting the tax from the buyer's price:
PS = PB - tax = 6 - 1 = 5
In summary, after the tax is applied, buyers pay \$6, sellers receive \$5, and the equilibrium quantity remains at 4 units. This analysis illustrates how taxes can affect market dynamics, shifting the burden between buyers and sellers while maintaining the overall market equilibrium.