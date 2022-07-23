The Keynesian model of economics, developed by John Maynard Keynes, emerged as a response to the limitations of the classical model, particularly during economic downturns like the Great Depression. While the classical model, rooted in the ideas of Adam Smith, emphasized flexible prices and wages, asserting that the economy is self-correcting and always at full employment, the Keynesian approach introduces a different perspective on economic fluctuations.

In the classical model, prices and wages adjust freely based on supply and demand, allowing the economy to return to equilibrium without external intervention. This concept is often referred to as "laissez-faire" economics, where the market is believed to resolve its own issues over time. For instance, during a recession, prices would decrease, and during an expansion, they would rise, with the assumption that anyone seeking employment would find a job. The metaphor of a busy highway illustrates this self-correcting nature: during rush hour (a recession), traffic is congested, but eventually, it clears up without any external assistance.

In contrast, the Keynesian model argues that during economic downturns, such as recessions, the market may not self-correct effectively. Keynes posited that insufficient demand could lead to prolonged periods of unemployment and underutilization of resources. Therefore, he advocated for active government intervention to stimulate demand through fiscal policies, such as increased public spending and tax cuts, to help the economy recover. This approach recognizes that prices and wages may be "sticky," meaning they do not adjust quickly enough to restore full employment on their own.

Understanding these two models highlights the ongoing debate in economics regarding the role of government intervention versus market self-regulation. The classical model champions minimal intervention, while the Keynesian model supports proactive measures to address economic challenges, particularly during downturns.