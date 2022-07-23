In macroeconomics, the money supply is categorized into two main classifications: M1 and M2, which are distinguished by their level of liquidity. Liquidity refers to how easily and quickly an asset can be converted into cash or used for spending. For example, if someone says they are "not very liquid," it means they do not have immediate access to cash, not that they are physically dehydrated.

Liquidity can be visualized on a spectrum. On the highly liquid end, there is currency or cash, which is the most straightforward form of money since it can be spent immediately. Next are checkable or demand deposits, such as funds accessible via a checkbook or debit card, which can be quickly used for transactions, though they may take a short time to process. Following that are savings accounts, which offer relatively quick access to funds through ATMs or online banking.

On the less liquid side, there are money market funds, which are investment accounts that typically require a few days to convert back into cash. Additionally, certificates of deposit (CDs) have fixed maturity dates, meaning the money is tied up until the CD matures.

The classification of money supply reflects this liquidity scale. M1 includes the most liquid forms of money: currency, demand deposits, and savings accounts. In contrast, M2 encompasses all of M1 plus the less liquid assets like money market funds and certificates of deposit. Therefore, M2 is a broader measure of the money supply, incorporating both liquid and less liquid assets.

It is important to note that the classification of savings accounts has evolved. Due to the rise of online banking, savings accounts are now considered part of M1 in recent definitions, whereas older textbooks (pre-2020) may list savings under M2. This change reflects the increased ease of accessing savings funds, enhancing their liquidity.