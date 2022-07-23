When the world price of a good is lower than the domestic price, a country will likely engage in importing that good. In this scenario, the domestic market is characterized by a demand curve and a supply curve, with the original equilibrium price and quantity established before international trade. Once trade is introduced, the lower world price leads to an increase in quantity demanded by consumers and a decrease in quantity supplied by domestic producers, resulting in a shortage.

This shortage is filled by imports, which are goods produced overseas and sold domestically. The amount of imports corresponds to the difference between the quantity demanded and the quantity supplied at the lower world price. As a result, consumers benefit from the lower prices and increased availability of goods, leading to an increase in consumer surplus. The consumer surplus is represented by the area above the price level and below the demand curve, expanding significantly due to the lower price.

In contrast, domestic producers experience a decrease in producer surplus, as they are now competing with cheaper imported goods. The producer surplus is defined as the area below the price level and above the supply curve, which shrinks as the price falls. The total surplus in the market, which is the sum of consumer and producer surplus, increases overall due to the gains from trade. The new total surplus includes the original surplus plus additional areas gained by consumers, demonstrating that the benefits to consumers outweigh the losses to producers.

In conclusion, while importing leads to a favorable outcome for consumers who enjoy lower prices and greater quantities, it negatively impacts domestic producers. However, the overall effect on the nation is positive, as the gains from trade result in a net increase in total surplus, indicating that the economy as a whole is better off. This dynamic is similar to the effects observed in export scenarios, where trade also leads to an increase in total surplus, albeit with different impacts on consumers and producers.