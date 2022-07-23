When a country opens up to international trade, it transitions from a state of autarky, where it does not engage in trade, to participating in the global market. In autarky, the country operates solely based on its domestic supply and demand, reaching an equilibrium price and quantity, denoted as p* and q*, respectively. At this point, consumer surplus is represented by the area above the price and below the demand curve, while producer surplus is the area below the price and above the supply curve.
The concept of comparative advantage is crucial in understanding international trade. It refers to a country's ability to produce a good at a lower opportunity cost than another country, which drives the decision to trade. Although we won't delve deeply into comparative advantage here, it is essential to recognize its role in facilitating trade.
Once a country engages in international trade, the focus shifts from the domestic price to the world price (WP), which is the price of goods in the global market. The domestic price becomes less relevant, serving primarily as a point of comparison to determine whether it is higher or lower than the world price. This comparison influences the quantities supplied and demanded domestically, as trade will occur at the world price.
In summary, understanding the transition from autarky to international trade involves recognizing how consumer and producer surpluses are affected, the significance of comparative advantage, and the shift in focus from domestic prices to world prices. This foundational knowledge sets the stage for analyzing specific examples of international trade and its impacts on domestic markets.