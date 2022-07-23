Inflation significantly affects consumers by altering their purchasing power, which measures how much goods and services can be bought with a given amount of money. When inflation causes prices to rise, the same nominal income buys fewer goods, reducing real income. Nominal income refers to the amount of money earned without adjustment for inflation, such as a salary of \$50,000 per year. In contrast, real income adjusts nominal income for changes in the price level, providing a clearer picture of actual purchasing power.

To calculate real income, divide the nominal income by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) expressed as a price index relative to a base year. For example, if an individual earns \$50,000 in the base year when the CPI is 100 (or 1.00 as a price index), their real income equals their nominal income, \$50,000. However, if in the following year the CPI rises to 105 (or 1.05), and the nominal income remains \$50,000, the real income decreases to \(50,000 ÷ 1.05 = \)47,619. This means the individual’s purchasing power has declined because prices increased by 5%, so their income buys less than before.

When nominal income increases, it can offset inflation’s impact. For instance, if the nominal income rises to \$60,000 in a year when the CPI is 110 (or 1.10), the real income is \(60,000 ÷ 1.10 = \)54,545. This indicates an increase in purchasing power compared to the base year, as the income growth outpaces inflation.

To estimate changes in real income without detailed CPI data, the following formula is useful:

\[\text{Percentage change in real income} \approx \text{Percentage change in nominal income} - \text{Percentage change in price level}\]

Applying this to the example, the percentage change in nominal income is calculated as:

\[\frac{60,000 - 50,000}{50,000} = 0.20 \text{ or } 20\%\]

And the percentage change in price level is:

\[\frac{110 - 100}{100} = 0.10 \text{ or } 10\%\]

Therefore, the approximate percentage change in real income is:

\[0.20 - 0.10 = 0.10 \text{ or } 10\%\]

This aligns closely with the actual increase in real income from \$50,000 to \$54,545, demonstrating the formula’s effectiveness in estimating inflation’s impact on purchasing power.

Understanding the relationship between nominal income, real income, and inflation is crucial for evaluating how economic changes affect individuals’ ability to maintain their standard of living. Regular adjustments in nominal income, such as raises, are often necessary to preserve purchasing power in the face of rising prices.