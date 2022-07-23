When simplifying fractions, the first step is to identify a common factor that both the numerator (the top part of the fraction) and the denominator (the bottom part) can be divided by. This process involves repeatedly dividing both parts of the fraction by their common factors until no further simplification is possible. For instance, if you have the fraction \( \frac{8}{6} \), you can divide both by 2, resulting in \( \frac{4}{3} \), which is the simplified form since 4 and 3 have no common factors other than 1.

Another useful technique is to look for patterns in the numbers. If both the numerator and denominator are even, dividing by 2 is a straightforward option. For example, in \( \frac{120}{140} \), you can first remove the zeros to simplify it to \( \frac{12}{14} \), and then divide both by 2 to get \( \frac{6}{7} \). Similarly, if both numbers end in 0, you can eliminate the zeros before simplifying.

In cases where the numbers are not easily divisible by 2, you can check for divisibility by other small prime numbers like 3 or 5. For example, with \( \frac{25}{50} \), dividing both by 5 gives \( \frac{5}{10} \), which can be further simplified to \( \frac{1}{2} \) by dividing again by 5.

When working with larger numbers, such as \( \frac{21000}{140} \), you can also simplify by removing common zeros first, leading to \( \frac{210}{14} \). Here, you can divide by 2 or check for other common factors like 7 to reach \( \frac{15}{1} \), which simplifies to 15.

For fractions like \( \frac{128}{1024} \), repeatedly dividing by 2 can lead to \( \frac{1}{8} \) after several steps. The key takeaway is to identify common factors and use them to simplify fractions effectively, ensuring that you reach the simplest form possible.