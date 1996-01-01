Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Macroeconomics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Macroeconomics class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Supply and Demand

Shifting Demand

1

concept

Shifting Demand - Warning!

2

concept

Shifting Right and Shifting Left

3

concept

Consumer Income:Normal Goods and Inferior Goods

4

example

Consumer Income

5

concept

Substitute Goods

6

example

Substitute Goods

7

concept

Complementary Goods

8

example

Complementary Goods

9

concept

Consumer Preferences

10

example

Consumer Preferences

11

concept

Consumer Expectations

12

example

Consumer Expectations

13

concept

Number of Consumers

14

example

Number of Consumers

15

example

Demand Shift Summary

16
Problem

What happens in the market for blenders if consumers decide that juicing their vegetables is better than blending their vegetables?

17
Problem

What happens in the market for beef jerky if customers expect a price increase in the future?

18
Problem

If cheese in a can is an inferior good, what happens to its market when consumer income increases?

