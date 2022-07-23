Demand represents the quantity of a good or service that a consumer is willing and able to purchase at various prices. Individual demand refers to the amount one person desires to buy at each price point, which can be illustrated using a demand schedule. For example, if Wendy demands three widgets at a price of \$1, this reflects her individual demand at that price.

Market demand, on the other hand, aggregates the individual demands of all consumers in the market. It is the total quantity demanded by all buyers at each price level. To calculate market demand, simply sum the quantities demanded by each individual. For instance, if Wendy demands three widgets and Wally demands five widgets at \$1, the market demand at that price is \(3 + 5 = 8\) widgets.

This addition applies across all price points. At \$3, if Wendy demands two widgets and Wally demands three, the market demand totals \(2 + 3 = 5\) widgets. At \$5, with both demanding one widget each, the market demand is \(1 + 1 = 2\) widgets. This process can be represented in a demand schedule or graphically.

Graphing individual demand curves involves plotting price on the vertical axis and quantity demanded on the horizontal axis. Wendy’s demand curve, for example, passes through points such as \((3, 1)\), \((2, 3)\), and \((1, 5)\), corresponding to quantities demanded at prices \(5\), \(3\), and \(1\) respectively. Wally’s demand curve is plotted similarly.

When combining individual demand curves to form the market demand curve, the addition occurs horizontally because quantity demanded is on the x-axis. At each price level, the quantities demanded by individuals are summed to find the total market quantity demanded. This horizontal summation contrasts with vertical addition used in other types of graphs.

Understanding how to derive market demand from individual demands is essential for analyzing how changes in price affect total quantity demanded in a market. This foundational concept prepares you to explore how shifts in market conditions influence demand curves and overall market behavior.