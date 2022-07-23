When a country spends more than it earns, it must finance the difference, similar to how individuals manage their finances. This situation arises when a nation imports more goods than it exports, leading to a need for external funding to cover the excess purchases. Countries can finance this gap through two primary methods: selling assets to foreign investors or borrowing from them.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) are the two categories of foreign investment. FDI involves the purchase of physical assets, such as a U.S. company building a restaurant in Romania, while FPI pertains to financial assets, like a U.S. citizen buying stock in a foreign company. Both types of investment play a crucial role in balancing a country's net exports and net foreign investment.

Net foreign investment represents the difference between foreign assets acquired by domestic citizens and domestic assets acquired by foreign investors. This relationship is essential because net exports must equal net foreign investment, reflecting the balance between what a country sells abroad and what it buys from other countries.

For example, if a U.S. citizen sells a surfboard to a customer in Japan for 10,000 yen, this transaction increases net exports since it is an export. The yen received becomes a foreign asset, thus increasing net foreign investment. If the individual then uses the yen to purchase a Japanese bond, this action further contributes to net foreign investment. Conversely, if the individual uses the yen to buy a Nintendo system, it results in an import, which decreases net exports. However, the overall balance remains intact, as the increase from the export and the decrease from the import offset each other, maintaining the equality between net exports and net foreign investment.

In summary, every export increases net foreign investment, while imports can offset this increase. This dynamic illustrates the interconnectedness of global trade and investment, emphasizing that net exports will always equal net foreign investment, reflecting the financial flows between countries.