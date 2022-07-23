Shifting Supply explains how the supply curve moves when producers face changes other than the good’s own price. A decrease in supply shifts supply to the left, while an increase in supply shifts supply to the right. The key distinction is that a change in the product’s own price does not shift supply; it causes movement along the supply curve and changes quantity supplied instead.

The main supply determinants are factors affecting sellers and production: input prices, technology, taxes and subsidies, prices of substitutes in production, producer expectations, number of suppliers, and nature. Higher input prices or higher taxes raise production costs and decrease supply, while lower input prices, better technology, subsidies, more suppliers, and favorable natural conditions increase supply. For substitutes in production, a higher price of another product can pull resources away and reduce the supply of the current good.

Producer expectations are usually interpreted as follows: if sellers expect future prices to rise, current supply often decreases because firms hold back output for later sale. Overall, supply shifts reflect how willing and able producers are to sell at each price.