Demand represents the quantity of a good or service that consumers are both willing and able to purchase at various prices. It is important to distinguish between simply wanting a product and actually demanding it; true demand requires the financial ability to buy the product. In economic analysis, demand is often abbreviated as D.

To visualize demand, economists use a demand schedule, which is a table showing the quantity demanded at different price points. For example, if the price of a hypothetical product called a widget is \$1, consumers might demand 9 units, whereas at \$9, the quantity demanded might drop to just 1 unit. This table illustrates the concept of quantity demanded, which refers to the amount consumers would buy at a specific price, while the entire schedule represents demand across a range of prices.

Demand is more commonly represented graphically on a price-quantity graph, where price is plotted on the vertical (y) axis and quantity on the horizontal (x) axis. Although this setup is somewhat counterintuitive—since price typically influences quantity demanded and might logically be placed on the x-axis—this convention dates back to 19th-century economists and remains standard today. The demand curve, labeled D, is drawn by connecting points from the demand schedule, showing the relationship between price and quantity demanded at every price level.

A key principle governing demand is the law of demand, which states that as the price of a product increases, the quantity demanded decreases, and vice versa. This inverse relationship explains why demand curves slope downward from left to right. This fundamental economic rule reflects consumer behavior: higher prices discourage purchases, while lower prices encourage them. Although there are rare exceptions, demand curves are generally drawn with a downward slope to reflect this consistent pattern.

Understanding demand and its graphical representation lays the foundation for analyzing how market demand can shift due to various factors, which is essential for deeper economic study.