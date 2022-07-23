In economics, the concept of investment is divided into two distinct types: economic investment and financial investment. Economic investment refers to the allocation of resources toward increasing future production capacity. This includes expenditures on physical capital such as factories, machinery, technology, and infrastructure. These investments are primarily undertaken by firms aiming to enhance their productive capabilities and output over time. For example, building a new factory or developing innovative technology represents economic investment because these actions contribute directly to future economic growth.
On the other hand, financial investment involves the purchase of financial assets like stocks, bonds, and bank accounts. This type of investment is closely linked to personal finance and savings behavior. When individuals or households earn income but do not spend all of it, the leftover amount is called savings. These savings are typically held by households and are often used to make financial investments with the goal of generating additional income or returns over time.
Economists generally assume that firms focus on economic investment, using resources to acquire capital goods that boost production, while households primarily engage in financial investment by saving and investing their surplus income. Firms often rely on the savings accumulated by households to finance their economic investments. This relationship forms the basis of the financial cycle, where household savings provide the necessary funds for firms to invest in capital assets, driving economic growth.