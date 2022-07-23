The dynamic Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply (ADAS) model illustrates how monetary policy can influence economic conditions, particularly during periods of recession and inflation. In this model, it is essential to understand that all components—long-run aggregate supply, short-run aggregate supply, and aggregate demand—are expected to grow over time. However, if these components do not increase in harmony, the economy may experience either a recession or inflation.

During a recession, the economy operates below its potential Gross Domestic Product (GDP). To stimulate economic activity and increase spending, the Federal Reserve (Fed) implements expansionary monetary policy. This involves lowering interest rates, which encourages both consumers and businesses to borrow and spend more. Lower interest rates make loans more affordable, prompting firms to invest in new projects and homeowners to finance purchases, thereby boosting aggregate demand.

In graphical terms, the initial equilibrium is represented at a specific point where the price level and real GDP intersect. As the Fed lowers interest rates, the long-run aggregate supply and short-run aggregate supply shift to the right, indicating growth. However, if aggregate demand does not increase sufficiently, the economy remains below its potential GDP. The goal of expansionary monetary policy is to shift aggregate demand enough to reach a new equilibrium where all three curves intersect, indicating that the economy has returned to its long-run equilibrium.

In summary, expansionary monetary policy plays a crucial role in addressing recessions by increasing the money supply and lowering interest rates, which in turn stimulates aggregate demand. This process helps the economy recover and align with its potential GDP, ensuring stability and growth in the long run.