When the government intervenes in a market by establishing a price ceiling, it sets a legal maximum price that can be charged for a product or service. This regulation aims to protect consumers from excessively high prices, but its effectiveness can vary significantly based on its placement relative to the market equilibrium price.

An ineffective price ceiling occurs when the maximum price is set above the equilibrium price. For instance, if the equilibrium rent for an apartment is \$1,000 per month and the government sets a ceiling at \$1,200, the market will continue to operate at the equilibrium price of \$1,000. In this scenario, the price ceiling has no impact because the market price is already below the ceiling, allowing transactions to proceed as usual.

Conversely, an effective price ceiling is established below the equilibrium price. If the government sets a maximum rent of \$800 when the equilibrium is \$1,000, this creates a significant market distortion. At this lower price, the quantity demanded exceeds the quantity supplied, leading to a shortage. Landlords may be unwilling to rent out their apartments at such a low price, resulting in fewer available units. This imbalance highlights that for a price ceiling to be effective, it must be set below the equilibrium price, causing a shortage in the market.

To remember this concept, visualize a house representing the market. The ceiling, or maximum price, must be below the equilibrium for the house to be built. If the ceiling is above equilibrium, the structure collapses, illustrating that it cannot function effectively in that scenario.

Common applications of price ceilings include rent control, where the government limits the maximum rent landlords can charge, and rationing coupons, which are issued to manage shortages by allowing consumers to purchase limited quantities of goods at the controlled price. These mechanisms aim to alleviate the effects of shortages created by price ceilings, ensuring that consumers can still access essential goods and services.