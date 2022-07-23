The Real Business Cycle (RBC) Model of Economics presents a distinct perspective compared to the Keynesian Model, primarily emphasizing changes in aggregate supply rather than aggregate demand. This model posits that fluctuations in the economy, such as inflation and recession, are predominantly driven by technological changes and variations in resource availability, often referred to as supply shocks.

For instance, a significant increase in oil prices can lead to higher input costs for many firms, resulting in decreased production and employment. In this scenario, the long-run aggregate supply (LRAS) curve shifts to the left, indicating a reduction in the economy's productive capacity. The initial equilibrium, characterized by a specific price level (PL1) and real GDP (GDP1), is disrupted as the LRAS decreases, leading to a new equilibrium with a lower real GDP (GDP2) while the price level remains unchanged.

This phenomenon illustrates a key tenet of the RBC Model: the reduction in production not only affects the supply side but also leads to a decrease in aggregate demand. As production declines, employment opportunities diminish, resulting in lower overall demand within the economy. Consequently, both the aggregate supply and aggregate demand curves shift leftward, but the price level remains constant, highlighting the model's assertion that aggregate supply is the primary driver of economic fluctuations.

In contrast to the Keynesian approach, which advocates for increasing aggregate demand to combat recessions, the RBC Model underscores the importance of supply-side factors in understanding economic dynamics. Thus, the Real Business Cycle Model serves as a critical framework for analyzing how changes in aggregate supply can significantly influence economic performance.