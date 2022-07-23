The demand curve for public goods operates differently than that of private goods. Instead of adding quantities at each price, we add individual prices at each quantity demanded. Public goods are characterized as non-rival and non-excludable, meaning that one person's use of the good does not diminish another's ability to use it, and individuals cannot be effectively excluded from its benefits. This leads to a unique approach in determining the total value society places on a public good.

To illustrate this, consider two individuals, Jane and Bob, who are contemplating hiring a security guard for their adjacent businesses. Since the security guard's presence protects both Jane's restaurant and Bob's auto shop simultaneously, the good is non-excludable. Additionally, the protection provided does not reduce the level of security available to either business, making it non-rival as well.

Each individual has their own demand for security services. For instance, Jane is willing to pay \$8 per hour for 10 hours of security, while Bob is willing to pay \$10 per hour for the same amount. To find the total societal value for this quantity of security, we sum their willingness to pay, resulting in a total of \$18 per hour for 10 hours of protection. Similarly, for 15 hours of service, Jane is willing to pay \$4 per hour, and Bob \$5 per hour, leading to a combined willingness to pay of \$9 per hour.

This method of summing individual prices at each quantity allows us to construct the market demand curve for public goods. Unlike private goods, where we add quantities horizontally, for public goods, we add prices vertically. The optimal quantity of a public good is determined where the marginal social benefit (MSB) equals the marginal social cost (MSC). The MSB curve represents the total benefit derived from the good, while the MSC is represented by the supply curve of the good.

In this scenario, the optimal quantity of security services occurs at the point where the MSB equals the MSC, which can be visually represented on a graph. For example, if the equilibrium price is \$9 for 15 hours of security, this indicates that the total societal benefit of the security service matches the cost of providing it. Thus, the marginal social benefit curve is derived from the sum of individual valuations, while the marginal social cost curve corresponds to the supply curve, assuming no externalities are present.

In summary, understanding the demand curve for public goods involves recognizing the unique characteristics of these goods and applying the principles of marginal benefit and cost to determine the optimal quantity that maximizes societal welfare.