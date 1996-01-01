Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Macroeconomics class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
PPF - Increasing Marginal Opportunity Costs
PPF - Allocative Efficiency with Marginal Analysis
Chuggy wants to earn a high grade in his microeconomics class, but also loves going to parties and binge drinking. The first graph illustrates Chuggy’s PPF. The second graph denotes his MB curve from binge drinking. What is Chuggy’s marginal cost of binge drinking if he parties for three hours a week?
Chuggy wants to earn a high grade in his microeconomics class, but also loves going to parties and binge drinking. The first graph illustrates Chuggy’s PPF. The second graph denotes his MB curve from binge drinking. If Chuggy achieves allocative efficiency, how many hours does he spend binge drinking per week?
Chuggy wants to earn a high grade in his microeconomics class, but also loves going to parties and binge drinking. The first graph illustrates Chuggy’s PPF. The second graph denotes his MB curve from binge drinking. What is Chuggy’s economics grade when he achieves allocative efficiency?