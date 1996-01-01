Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Macroeconomics class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve
Use this graph to answer the following questions.
What is the elasticity of demand when the price of the good changes from $3 to $5?
Use this graph to answer the following questions.
At what price is the elasticity of demand for the product equal to one?
Use this graph to answer the following questions.
At what price is revenue maximized?