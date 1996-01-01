Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Macroeconomics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Macroeconomics class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Externalities

Public Solutions to Externalities

1

concept

Public Solutions to Externalities:Command-and-Control Policies and Corrective Pigovian Taxes and Subsidies

2

concept

Public Solutions to Externalities:Quantity Limits

3
Problem

Use this diagram to answer the following questions. PD is private demand. SD is social demand. 

Based on the figure above, an unregulated market would produce: 

4
Problem

Use this diagram to answer the following questions. PD is private demand. SD is social demand. 

The figure above contains: 

5
Problem

Use this diagram to answer the following questions. PD is private demand. SD is social demand. 

A per-unit _______________________ would result in the production of the socially optimal quantity. 

