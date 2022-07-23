Aggregate supply can be analyzed in both the short run and the long run, each exhibiting distinct characteristics on a graph. Focusing on long run aggregate supply (LRAS), it is essential to understand that the quantity of real GDP produced in the long run is determined by the availability of resources, rather than the current price level. Real GDP reflects the actual quantity of goods and services produced, which is influenced by factors of production such as labor, capital, natural resources, and technology.

In the long run, the economy's capacity to produce goods is limited by these resources. As all factors of production are fully utilized, the price level becomes irrelevant to the amount of real GDP produced. This is why the LRAS is represented as a vertical line on the aggregate demand and aggregate supply (ADAS) model. Regardless of whether prices are high, medium, or low, the potential output of the economy remains constant, reflecting the maximum sustainable level of GDP achievable when all resources are employed efficiently.

The vertical nature of the LRAS indicates that the economy can produce a fixed amount of goods and services in the long run, which is referred to as the potential GDP. This potential is reached under conditions of full employment, where all available resources are utilized effectively. However, shifts in the LRAS can occur due to changes in the factors of production. For instance, an increase in the labor force, improvements in education, or the discovery of new natural resources can shift the LRAS to the right, indicating an increase in the economy's potential output. Conversely, a decrease in available resources would shift the LRAS to the left.

Understanding the dynamics of long run aggregate supply is crucial for analyzing economic growth and the overall health of an economy. By recognizing how resource availability impacts production capacity, one can better comprehend the factors that drive long-term economic performance.