The Federal Reserve (Fed) plays a crucial role in controlling the money supply in the United States through various monetary policy tools, primarily focusing on discount policy, reserve requirements, and open market operations. Among these, open market operations are the most frequently utilized method, followed by discount policy, while adjustments to reserve ratios are relatively rare.

Discount policy involves setting the discount rate, which is the interest rate at which banks can borrow short-term loans from the Fed. A higher discount rate discourages banks from borrowing, leading to a decrease in the money supply since less money is circulated to the public. Conversely, a lower discount rate encourages banks to take out more loans, thereby increasing the money supply as banks can lend more to consumers.

Reserve requirements dictate the amount of reserves banks must hold against their deposits. A higher reserve ratio means banks must retain more funds, reducing their ability to lend, which in turn lowers the money supply. For example, if a bank has \$100,000,000 in checkable deposits and the reserve ratio is set at 10%, it must hold \$10,000,000 in reserves, allowing it to loan out \$90,000,000. If the reserve ratio is lowered to 8%, the bank only needs to hold \$8,000,000, freeing up an additional \$2,000,000 for loans, thus increasing the money supply.

Open market operations involve the buying and selling of government securities by the Fed. When the Fed purchases securities, it injects liquidity into the banking system, increasing the money supply. Conversely, selling securities withdraws liquidity, reducing the money supply. This method is favored due to its direct impact on the banking system and the economy.

In summary, the Fed utilizes these monetary policy tools to manage the money supply effectively. By adjusting the discount rate and reserve requirements, as well as engaging in open market operations, the Fed can influence lending practices, consumer spending, and overall economic activity.