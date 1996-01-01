Given the following data for the United States in a given year: Consumption = \$12 trillion, Investment = \$3 trillion, Government Spending = \$4 trillion, Net Exports = -\$0.5 trillion. What is the nominal US GDP for that year?
A
\$15 trillion
B
\$16.5 trillion
C
\$19 trillion
D
\$18.5 trillion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula for nominal GDP using the expenditure approach:
\[GDP = C + I + G + NX\]
where \(C\) is Consumption, \(I\) is Investment, \(G\) is Government Spending, and \(NX\) is Net Exports.
Identify the values given in the problem:
Consumption (\(C\)) = 12 trillion,
Investment (\(I\)) = 3 trillion,
Government Spending (\(G\)) = 4 trillion,
Net Exports (\(NX\)) = -0.5 trillion.
Substitute the given values into the GDP formula:
\[GDP = 12 + 3 + 4 + (-0.5)\]
Add the values step-by-step: first add Consumption and Investment, then add Government Spending, and finally add Net Exports.
The result after summing all components will give you the nominal GDP for the year.
