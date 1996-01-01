Why is the core inflation rate calculated separately from the overall inflation rate when using the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
A
To measure inflation for luxury goods rather than necessities.
B
To include the effects of seasonal price changes in the inflation calculation.
C
To exclude volatile food and energy prices, providing a clearer measure of underlying inflation trends.
D
To focus only on imported goods and their impact on domestic prices.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a market basket of goods and services.
Step 2: Recognize that some components of the CPI, specifically food and energy prices, tend to be highly volatile due to factors like weather, geopolitical events, and supply disruptions.
Step 3: Learn that the core inflation rate is calculated by excluding these volatile food and energy prices from the CPI to avoid short-term fluctuations that can obscure the underlying inflation trend.
Step 4: Realize that by focusing on core inflation, economists and policymakers get a clearer and more stable measure of long-term inflationary pressures in the economy.
Step 5: Conclude that the core inflation rate is not about measuring luxury goods, seasonal changes, or imported goods specifically, but about providing a more reliable indicator of persistent inflation trends by excluding volatile components.
