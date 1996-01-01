Which components are summed in the expenditure approach to measuring GDP?
A
Imports, exports, and transfer payments
B
Wages, rents, interest, and profits
C
Personal income, corporate income, and taxes
D
Consumption, investment, government spending, and net exports
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the expenditure approach to measuring GDP sums up the total spending on final goods and services produced within a country during a specific period.
Identify the four main components included in this approach: Consumption (C), Investment (I), Government Spending (G), and Net Exports (NX).
Recall that Net Exports (NX) is calculated as Exports (X) minus Imports (M), so NX = X - M.
Recognize that transfer payments, wages, rents, interest, profits, personal income, and corporate income are not directly summed in the expenditure approach; they belong to other methods or concepts in national accounting.
Therefore, the expenditure approach formula for GDP is expressed as: \(GDP = C + I + G + (X - M)\).
