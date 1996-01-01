Which of the following scenarios best reflects the meaning of the term 'inflation targeting'?
A
A central bank announces a specific inflation rate as its primary policy goal and adjusts monetary policy to achieve that rate.
B
A central bank increases interest rates to reduce unemployment.
C
A government sets price controls on essential goods to prevent prices from rising.
D
A government increases taxes to reduce consumer spending and lower inflation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'inflation targeting' in macroeconomics. Inflation targeting is a monetary policy strategy where a central bank sets a specific inflation rate as its goal and uses tools like interest rates to achieve that target.
Step 2: Identify the key elements of inflation targeting: a clear inflation rate target announced publicly, and the central bank adjusting monetary policy instruments to steer inflation toward that target.
Step 3: Analyze each scenario to see if it matches these elements. For example, a central bank announcing a specific inflation rate and adjusting policy aligns with inflation targeting.
Step 4: Recognize that increasing interest rates to reduce unemployment is not inflation targeting, as it focuses on unemployment rather than inflation control.
Step 5: Understand that government actions like setting price controls or increasing taxes are fiscal policies and do not represent inflation targeting, which is a monetary policy framework.
