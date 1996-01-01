Step 3: Analyze each event to determine its effect on aggregate demand: a decrease in taxes generally increases disposable income and consumption, shifting AD right; an increase in investment also shifts AD right; a rise in exports increases net exports, shifting AD right; a fall in the price level causes movement along the AD curve, not a shift; a decrease in consumer confidence reduces consumption, shifting AD left; an increase in taxes reduces disposable income and consumption, shifting AD left; an increase in government spending shifts AD right; a decrease in interest rates encourages investment and consumption, shifting AD right.