Which of the following best describes the primary role of the Federal Reserve in the United States economy?
A
It conducts monetary policy to influence interest rates and control inflation.
B
It directly manages government spending and fiscal policy.
C
It regulates international trade agreements.
D
It sets federal tax rates for individuals and corporations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the Federal Reserve (the Fed) as the central bank of the United States, which primarily focuses on monetary policy rather than fiscal policy or trade regulation.
Recall that monetary policy involves managing the money supply and interest rates to achieve macroeconomic goals such as controlling inflation, stabilizing the currency, and promoting employment.
Recognize that the Fed influences interest rates mainly through open market operations, adjusting the federal funds rate to either encourage borrowing and spending or to cool down inflationary pressures.
Note that fiscal policy, which includes government spending and taxation, is managed by the federal government (Congress and the Treasury), not the Federal Reserve.
Conclude that the best description of the Fed's primary role is conducting monetary policy to influence interest rates and control inflation.
