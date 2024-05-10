9. International Trade
Exporting and Importing
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A nation practicing autarky has a domestic price of extremely tight pants that is lower than the world price. If the nation opened up trade,
A
It would become an extremely tight pants exporter because the nation has a comparative advantage in producing extremely tight pants.
B
t would become an extremely tight pants importer because the nation has a comparative advantage in producing extremely tight pants.
C
It would become an extremely tight pants exporter because the nation does not have a comparative advantage in producing extremely tight pants.
D
It would become an extremely tight pants importer because the nation does not have a comparative advantage in producing extremely tight pants.
148
views
2
rank
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 34 videos