3. Supply and Demand
Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
What happens in the market for wheat if (1) the cost of fertilizer, an input in production, increases and (2) tornadoes ravages the Midwest, where wheat is grown?
A
Equilibrium price rises, equilibrium quantity ambiguous
B
Equilibrium price rises, equilibrium quantity falls
C
Equilibrium price falls, equilibrium quantity rises
D
Equilibrium price ambiguous, equilibrium quantity falls
150
views
Related Videos
Related Practice