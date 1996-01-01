Which of the following would be included in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States?
A
The value of a used house sold in California
B
The value of stocks purchased by an investor on the New York Stock Exchange
C
The value of a car produced in Germany and sold in the United States
D
The value of a new car produced in Michigan and sold to a customer in Canada
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). GDP measures the total market value of all final goods and services produced within a country's borders during a specific time period, regardless of who owns the production resources.
Step 2: Identify which transactions involve production within the United States. Only goods and services produced domestically count towards U.S. GDP. For example, a new car produced in Michigan is produced within the U.S., so it is included.
Step 3: Exclude transactions that do not represent current production. The sale of a used house is a transfer of ownership, not new production, so it is not included in GDP.
Step 4: Exclude financial transactions that do not represent production of goods or services. Purchasing stocks is a financial asset transaction and does not reflect production, so it is not included in GDP.
Step 5: Exclude goods produced outside the U.S., even if sold domestically. A car produced in Germany is not part of U.S. production, so its value is excluded from U.S. GDP.
