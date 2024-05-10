12. Unemployment and Inflation
Types of Unemployment
After spending several months searching for a job using his Basket Weaving degree, George realizes that there are not many available jobs for basket weavers. George decides to get new technical training to apply his basket weaving skills to integrated basket design using AutoCAD. During this time, George is likely experiencing:
Structural unemployment
Frictional unemployment
Natural Unemployment
Cyclical Unemployment
