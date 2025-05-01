Use the formula for the electric field due to a point charge: \( E = \frac{1}{4 \pi \epsilon_0} \frac{|q|}{r^2} \), where \( \epsilon_0 \) is the permittivity of free space. The direction of the electric field is along the vector from the charge to the point of interest, but since the charge is negative, the electric field points opposite to the displacement vector. Therefore, the electric field at the origin points in the positive x-direction.