Convex mirrors, characterized by their outward bulging surface, reflect light rays differently compared to concave mirrors. When parallel rays strike a convex mirror, they diverge after reflection, appearing to originate from a focal point located behind the mirror. This focal point and the center of curvature are virtual points on the opposite side of the mirror relative to the object. To construct ray diagrams for convex mirrors, two of the three principal rays are typically used: the parallel ray (P-ray), the focal ray (F-ray), and the center of curvature ray (C-ray). The P-ray reflects as if it is coming from the focal point behind the mirror, the F-ray reflects parallel to the principal axis, and the C-ray reflects back on itself, all diverging after reflection.

The image formed by a convex mirror is always virtual, meaning the reflected rays do not actually converge but appear to do so when traced backward. This virtual image forms behind the mirror, is upright, and reduced in size compared to the object. These properties make convex mirrors ideal for applications requiring a wide field of view, such as security mirrors in stores or traffic mirrors in parking garages, where a smaller, upright image provides a broad perspective.

The mirror equation, which relates object distance (\(d_o\)), image distance (\(d_i\)), and focal length (\(f\(), remains applicable for convex mirrors:

\[\frac{1}{d_o} + \frac{1}{d_i} = \frac{1}{f}\]

However, the sign conventions differ. For convex mirrors, the focal length is negative because the focal point lies behind the mirror, opposite the direction of the incoming light rays. The object distance is positive if the object is in front of the mirror (same side as incoming rays), while the image distance is negative, indicating the image forms behind the mirror.

For example, if an object is placed 10 cm in front of a convex mirror with a focal length of -6 cm, substituting into the mirror equation yields:

\[\frac{1}{10} + \frac{1}{d_i} = \frac{1}{-6}\]

Rearranging and solving for \)d_i\( gives:

\[\frac{1}{d_i} = \frac{1}{-6} - \frac{1}{10} = -0.1667 - 0.1 = -0.2667\]

\[d_i = \frac{1}{-0.2667} \approx -3.75 \text{ cm}\]

The negative image distance confirms the image is virtual and located behind the mirror, closer than the focal point, consistent with the expected behavior of convex mirrors.

Additionally, the focal length relates to the radius of curvature (\)R\() by the formula:

\[f = \frac{R}{2}\]

For convex mirrors, \)R\) is also negative, reinforcing the sign convention for \(f\).

Understanding these principles allows for accurate prediction and construction of images formed by convex mirrors, emphasizing their consistent production of virtual, upright, and diminished images. This knowledge is essential for practical applications in optics and everyday devices that utilize convex reflective surfaces.