Recall Coulomb's law, which describes the magnitude of the electrical force between two point charges. The formula is given by: \[ F = k \frac{q_1 q_2}{r^2} \] where \(F\) is the magnitude of the force, \(k\) is Coulomb's constant, \(q_1\) and \(q_2\) are the magnitudes of the charges, and \(r\) is the distance between the charges.