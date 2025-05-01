Recall that the electrical force between two charged particles is described by Coulomb's law, which states that the force is proportional to the product of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them: \[F = k \frac{|q_1 q_2|}{r^2}\] where \(k\) is Coulomb's constant, \(q_1\) and \(q_2\) are the charges, and \(r\) is the distance between the particles.