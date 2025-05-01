Use the formula for the capacitance of a parallel-plate capacitor with a dielectric: \(C = \kappa \epsilon_0 \frac{A}{d}\), where \(C\) is the capacitance, \(\kappa\) is the dielectric constant, \(\epsilon_0\) is the permittivity of free space, \(A\) is the area, and \(d\) is the thickness.