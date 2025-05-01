Recall Coulomb's law, which states that the magnitude of the electrostatic force between two point charges is given by the formula: \[F = \frac{k \cdot q_1 \cdot q_2}{r^2}\] where \(F\) is the force, \(k\) is Coulomb's constant, \(q_1\) and \(q_2\) are the magnitudes of the charges, and \(r\) is the distance between the charges.