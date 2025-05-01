Conclude that the electric potential energy \(U\) increases with increasing \(r\) only when the product \(q_1 \cdot q_2\) is positive (both charges have the same sign), because as \(r\) increases, the magnitude of \(U\) decreases but since \(U\) is positive, it effectively decreases; however, if you consider the force and energy context, the potential energy stored in the system increases as the charges are moved apart when they repel each other.