Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which type of wave is primarily demonstrated when a slinky is stretched out and a pulse is sent along its length?
A
Transverse wave
B
Electromagnetic wave
C
Longitudinal wave
D
Surface wave
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between transverse and longitudinal waves: In transverse waves, the particle displacement is perpendicular to the direction of wave propagation, while in longitudinal waves, the particle displacement is parallel to the direction of wave propagation.
Consider the setup of the slinky stretched out in a straight line. When a pulse is sent along its length, observe the motion of the coils of the slinky.
Note that the coils of the slinky move back and forth along the same direction as the pulse travels, indicating that the displacement of particles is parallel to the wave direction.
Recognize that this back-and-forth motion along the direction of wave travel is characteristic of a longitudinal wave.
Conclude that the wave demonstrated by sending a pulse along the length of a stretched slinky is a longitudinal wave.
Watch next
Master Speed of Longitudinal Waves (Fluids & Solids) with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford