Two small spheres spaced 20.0 centimeters apart have equal charge. If the force between them is measured to be 2.0 × 10 −6 2 newtons, what is the magnitude of the charge on each sphere? (Assume the spheres are in vacuum and use k = 8.99 × 10 9 9 N·m 2 − 2 /C 2 2 .)