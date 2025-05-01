Identify the forces acting on the chosen charge due to the other two charges. Since all charges have the same magnitude \( q \) and are placed at the vertices of an equilateral triangle with side length \( a \), the magnitude of the force between any two charges is given by Coulomb's law: \[ F = \frac{1}{4\pi\varepsilon_0} \frac{q^2}{a^2} \]