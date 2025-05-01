A system consists of four capacitors connected as shown, with a potential difference of 50.0 V applied across points a and b. If the capacitances are C 1 = 2.0 μF , C 2 = 4.0 μF , C 3 = 6.0 μF , and C 4 = 12.0 μF , what is the equivalent capacitance between a and b if C 2 and C 3 are in series and their combination is in parallel with C 4 , and this whole group is in series with C 1 ?